Weber State edged out Montana State by one-half of a point to claim the Big Sky Presidents' Cup for the 2018-19 season, the first time in 10 years WSU has won the cup.
The cup is awarded to the school with the highest combined point total in athletic and academic achievement across all sports during the season. Athletic points are awarded by finish in regular-season standings or at conference championship events (the latter in cross country, track, and golf); academic points are awarded by grade-point averages and academic progress rates.
"We are thrilled to win the 2018-19 Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup," Weber State interim athletic director Tim Crompton said in a statement. "This honor shows the tremendous commitment by our student-athletes both on the field of play and in the classroom. This award is shared by all of our amazing student-athletes, as well as our faculty, administration, coaches, staff and supporters. We could not achieve this success without all of their support. This is a terrific honor for Weber State University.”
Athletically, WSU was led by regular-season conference championships in football, women's soccer and softball. The Wildcats finished a half-point behind Northern Arizona, led by its dominant track and cross country programs, in the athletic standings. WSU had 10 teams finish in the top five of the standings.
WSU was also second in academics with a 3.34 department-wide GPA, second only to Eastern Washington's 3.46.
The Big Sky Presidents' Cup has been awarded since the 2002-03 season and Weber State won the first two cups in 2003 and 2004. This is the first time the Wildcats won the cup since claiming it in both the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.
"Weber State excels at promoting the success of our students in their academic and extracurricular activities and the Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Cup is another manifestation of that,” WSU president Brad Mortensen said in a statement. “I'm very proud of the effort put forth by our student-athletes, coaches, athletics department staff, and broader range of faculty, staff and boosters in the Weber State family for contributing to this great recognition."
The 2019-20 athletic season begins Aug. 15 when women's soccer hosts Colorado College in an exhibition match.