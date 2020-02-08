Weber State women's basketball fell behind 22-11 in the first quarter Saturday at Northern Arizona and couldn't recover, losing its ninth straight game in a 92-61 decision in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Kayla Watkins led Weber State (3-19, 1-12 Big Sky) with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Ula Chamberlin added 14 points and was 4 of 9 from deep. Overall, WSU shot well enough — 24 of 57 (42.1%) from the field and 7 of 16 (43.8%) from 3 — but couldn't keep up with Northern Arizona's quantity of shots.
Weber State lost the turnover battle 14-1 and NAU won the offensive glass 17-6. That led to a 17-shot disparity in field goal attempts. The Lumberjacks (12-10, 9-4) were 32 of 74 from the field and shot 20 of 27 from the foul line.
Jadyn Matthews added eight points and nine rebounds for WSU, which returns home next week for an 11 a.m. tipoff Thursday, Feb. 13, for Field Trip Day.