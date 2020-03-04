Weber State women's basketball lost another tough outing Wednesday night, falling 91-57 to Idaho at the Dee Events Center.
Four freshmen led the Wildcats in scoring, topped by Daryn Hickok with 11 points. Shyanne Loiland added nine points, Ula Chamberlin eight points, and Jadyn Matthews totaled eight points and five rebounds.
Junior Liz Graves also added eight points.
Weber State shot 18 of 54 from the field (33.3%) and was buoyed offensively by an 18-of-19 effort at the free-throw line.
The Wildcats (3-25, 1-18 Big Sky) battled to halftime when Graves scooped in a shot at the buzzer. But Idaho (19-9, 14-5) used a 14-2 run during the second quarter to build a lead as large as 20 points and took a 46-30 lead into halftime.
It got much worse for WSU from there, shooting 2 of 18 and failing to get to the free-throw line in the third quarter on the way to being outscored 22-4 in the frame, which blew the game open for the visitors.
The Vandals made WSU pay from deep, shooting 12 of 26 from the 3-point line while the Wildcats shot 3 of 11.
WSU shot 8 of 14 and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers from Loiland.
Lizzy Klinker led Idaho with 18 points and Jane King scored 17, the latter shooting 5 of 8 from deep.
The loss ensures Weber State will finish last in the Big Sky this season and play in next week's conference tournament as the No. 11 seed.
The Wildcats finish the regular season at home by hosting Eastern Washington (4-24, 3-16) at 7 p.m. Friday when they will honor their lone graduating senior, Gina O'Brien.