Seeking its first win of the season, the Weber State women's basketball team eyed a fourth-quarter battle thanks to the scoring efforts of Emma Torbert.
Torbert scored a pair of buckets, and Jadyn Matthews and Shianne Johnson each hit 3-pointers as WSU cut a game-long deficit to 47-42 with 2:48 left in the third quarter.
But Jenna Dick ended the period with a pair of 3s for the home team and Eastern Washington sprinted away from Weber State in a 78-57 decision Thursday in Cheney, Washington.
The Eagles (4-6, 3-2 Big Sky) shot 4 of 6 from behind the arc in the final quarter to put the game away. Aaliyah Alexander flirted with a triple-double, totaling 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Dick led with 21 points, Maisie Burnham added 18 points and Grace Kirscher scored 15.
Torbert led Weber State (0-6, 0-3) with 15 points and eight rebounds, scoring 11 in the second half. Johnson added 10 points, Matthews grabbed eight rebounds and Aloma Solovi dished five assists. WSU committed 21 turnovers and shot 32.8% from the field.
The two teams play again Saturday.