Weber State women's basketball tipped off its season Friday and had an opening 10 minutes it would rather forget.
The Wildcats fell victim to Grand Canyon's high-pressure, full-court trapping swarms and lost 93-72 at GCU Arena in Phoenix.
Aloma Solovi and Daryn Hickok gave Weber State an early 5-4 lead but the Wildcats went 7:15 without a field goal — so when Ashley Thoms drained a 3-pointer to end the first quarter, WSU found itself down 29-10.
Despite 12 first-half turnovers, WSU fought back as Hickock and Jadyn Matthews fueled an offensive resurgence, scoring 16 of the team's 26 points to cut it to 48-36 at the half.
WSU lost touch in the third quarter thanks to nine turnovers, one-third of their game total of 27, and trailed by 21 at the end of the frame. A Solovi three-point play midway through the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 14 but WSU managed five points the rest of the way.
In all, GCU won 64-62 after the first quarter as the Wildcats — playing without Shianne Johnson, Kayla Watkins and Emma Torbert — fought back after the overwhelming first quarter.
Hickok led WSU with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Kori Pentzer added 12 points, Matthews scored 11 and Ula Chamberlin had 10. Dominique Williams grabbed 12 rebounds.
Taylor Caldwell led all scorers with 21 points for GCU, which shot 50% from the field.
Weber State returns home to play Texas A&M International at noon Sunday.