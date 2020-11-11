After struggling to a 4-26 campaign last season, both the coaches of the Big Sky Conference and media covering the league have voted Weber State women's basketball to finish last in the upcoming 2020-21 season, the conference announced Wednesday.
The Wildcats were 11th with 14 points in the coaches poll, and 11th with 29 points in the media poll.
The top five in both polls was the same: Idaho picked to finish first, followed by Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Montana State and Northern Colorado.
Senior forward Dominique Williams and junior guard Shianne Johnson missed Weber State's 2019-20 season with injuries, as did expected point guard contributor Aloma Solovi, a junior college transfer, and freshman forward Vicky Parra.
Those four players return, along with last year's high-minutes participants Ula Chamberlin, Ashley Thoms, Kori Pentzer, Jadyn Matthews, Kayla Watkins and Daryn Hickok.
Additionally, WSU adds sophomore forward Emma Torbert, a 6-foot-2 transfer from Nevada who was a top-100 recruit out of high school.
Weber State is scheduled to being the 2020-21 season on Nov. 27 with a trip to Grand Canyon, returning for a home opener against Texas A&M International on Nov. 29. Fans will not be allowed in the Dee Events Center at least through Dec. 31.
The Big Sky released the preseason women's all-conference team Tuesday with no WSU representation.
Northern Arizona senior forward Khiarica Rasheed was voted preseason MVP by a combination of coaches and media. Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea represent Idaho, with Montana State's Darian White, Idaho State's Dora Goles and Northern Colorado's Alisha Davis rounding out the preseason team.