The 2020-21 season came to an end for Weber State women's basketball with the program's third straight first-round loss in the Big Sky Conference tournament.
The No. 10 seed Wildcats lost the first quarter by 10 points and couldn't recover, falling 82-68 to the No. 7 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
Sophomore forward Jadyn Matthews led Weber State (2-20) with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, adding six rebounds.
Weber State held NAU scoreless for a period of 4 1/2 minutes during the 10-minute first quarter but only managed four points in that stretch, on a 3-pointer and a free throw from junior guard Aloma Solovi, to cut its deficit to 13-10.
NAU ended the quarter on a 5-0 spurt, capped by a 3-pointer from JJ Nakai, and the resulting 22-12 advantage held up the rest of the way.
Daryn Hickok totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for WSU. Solovi added 13 points and four boards, and Emma Torbert pitched in 12 points and seven rebounds.
Miki'ala Maio led NAU with 23 points and Nakai added 19. The Lumberjacks forced Weber into 19 turnovers while only surrendering six.
The loss drops the Wildcats to a 12-71 mark in three seasons since hiring Velaida Harris as head coach, with a record of 7-51 in Big Sky regular-season contests.
WSU honored two seniors on senior night, forwards Dominique Williams and Kayla Watkins. Outside of Williams, the Wildcats stand to return all of its rotation from this season.