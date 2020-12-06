Weber State women's basketball moved to 0-3 on the young season with an 84-58 loss at Boise State on Sunday afternoon.
Dominique Williams led Weber State with 12 points, adding five rebounds. Emma Torbert made her WSU debut, totaling 10 points and eight rebounds, helped by a 6-of-7 mark from the free-throw line.
Weber State shot 18 of 61 for the game. In three games, the Wildcats are 58 of 169 (34.3%) from the field and 8 of 42 (19%) from the 3-point line.
Boise State held a 42-38 advantage in the first and third quarters but WSU flailed in the second and fourth quarters, being outscored 42-20.
Boise had four players score in double figures, led by Jade Loville's 16 points.
Shianne Johnson scored eight points, Kori Pentzer scored seven and Jadyn Matthews added six for Weber State.