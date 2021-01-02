After three game cancellations held Weber State women's basketball out of action for nearly a full month, the Wildcats (0-5, 0-2 Big Sky) returned to the court Thursday and Saturday for a Big Sky Conference series against Idaho State (6-1, 4-0).
ISU 77, WSU 60: In the first game Thursday in Ogden, the winless Wildcats kept up for a time with the Bengals, trailing 40-32 at halftime, before losing touch in the second half.
After sophomore shooting guard Ula Chamberlin left the team, Shianne Johnson got her first start of the season and led WSU with 12 points. Dominique Williams scored 10 points, and Emma Torbert added six points, four rebounds and two blocks. The Wildcats shot 17 of 17 from the foul line to keep pace, but were only 19 of 55 from the field.
Montana Oltrogge hit four 3-pointers to lead ISU with 17 points. Diaba Konate added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.
ISU 72, WSU 53: Idaho State led by 10 at halftime Saturday in Pocatello and controlled the game from the tip.
Kori Pentzer led WSU with 14 points, Shianne Johnson scored 13, and Emma Torbert added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Diaba Konate led ISU with 18 points.