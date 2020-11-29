Clara Fernandez made a pair of free throws for a 10-8 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter and Texas A&M International led the rest of the way, handing Weber State women's basketball its second loss to a Division II school in as many seasons — a 60-46 decision Sunday at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
The Dustdevils ended the first half on a 12-5 run for a 29-19 halftime lead and that lead was never in doubt from there.
Nicole Heyn led the Dustdevils with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Weber State (0-2) shot 18 of 54 (33.3%) from the floor, including going 0 of 12 from the 3-point line. The Wildcats turned it over 17 times in the loss.
Daryn Hickok led WSU with 13 points. Jadyn Matthews added 10 points and 18 rebounds.
The Wildcats next play Dec. 6 at Boise State.