One race down, and Summer Allen is moving on.
The Weber State senior runner took 14th in the 3,000 meter steeplechase preliminary races at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon, qualifying for the final race which decides the three runners who make the Olympic team for that event.
Allen ran her heat in 9:38.61, about 1.2 seconds slower than her season best, and made the field for the final by 3.2 seconds.
Allen's time was seventh-best in the second heat. The top five from each of the two races automatically advanced, then the next four fastest times overall grabbed the final spots.
Former Utah runner and Salt Lake City native Grayson Murphy took first in the first heat, and third overall, at 9:25.37. Just behind her was current BYU runner and Davis High alum Courtney Wayment at 9:27.17. The reigning NCAA champion from last week, Mahala Norris from Air Force, took 10th to join the final field.
The final race is scheduled for 9:47 p.m. MDT Thursday, June 24. NBC and NBC Sports Network are carrying television coverage of the trials.
Saturday at the trials, former Weber State hurdler, four-time Big Sky champion and Fremont High alumnus Tawnie Moore ran a 13.23 in a women's 100 meter hurdles preliminary race, taking 24th place. In that event, 17 advanced to the next round.
Former WSU runner and Ogden native Jordan Cross runs in a men's 3,000 meter steeplechase prelim at 5:29 p.m. Monday.