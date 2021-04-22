With the fourth in a run of four straight Big Sky Conference football titles, Weber State's Jay Hill has secured the school's first coaches honor from the league in 13 years.
After a 5-0 record in a condensed spring season, Hill has been named the Big Sky football coach of the year for the first time, the conference announced Thursday.
Hill is the first WSU head coach to win the award since Ron McBride in 2008 and the fifth in the history of the program.
Coaching in his seventh season at the helm of Weber State's program, Hill is now 52-30 overall and 39-14 in the Big Sky. In the last four seasons, Hill has coached WSU to a record of 37-10, including 26-3 in conference games.
Under Hill's guidance, Weber State has won 11 consecutive home games, which is a new school record, and is 20-1 in the last 21 games at Stewart Stadium.
Wednesday, Hill was named the Region 5 coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association for the second straight season. He is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS national coach of the year.
Weber State’s fourth straight conference title was the program's first-ever outright championship. Hill has led the Wildcats to five straight playoff appearances, the fourth-longest streak in the country, and WSU will be opening the playoffs at home for the fourth straight season. WSU is 4-1 all-time in home playoff games, all of which happened during Hill's tenure.
During the 2021 spring season, the Wildcats were ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation, the highest ranking in school history.
Weber State hosts Southern Illinois at Stewart Stadium in the first round of the playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday.