Weber State senior defensive end Jonah Williams is one of four players to win top honors for the Big Sky Conference's 2019 All-Conference team selections, which the conference released Tuesday.
Williams was named the 2019 defensive player of the year, sharing the honor with Montana linebacker Dante Olson.
Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson won Big Sky offensive player of the year, Montana running back Marcus Knight was named newcomer of the year and UC Davis linebacker Nick Eaton was named freshman of the year.
Williams was one of 14 Weber State players awarded All-Conference honors, the most in the Big Sky.
He is one of five named to the All-Big Sky first team, joining sophomore running back Josh Davis, junior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth, junior fullback Clay Moss and junior defensive tackle Jared Schiess.
Williams is the fifth WSU player to earn a defensive player of the year honor. He has 48 tackles this season, including 9.0 for loss and 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, helping anchor a run defense that is top 10 nationally.
Davis is now a two-time selection to the All-Big Sky first team, reprising last season's national freshman of the year campaign with 1,015 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 155 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, in 12 games.
Weber State players on the all-conference second team are senior defensive end Adam Rodriguez, senior linebacker Auston Tesch, freshman defensive back Eddie Heckard, junior kicker Trey Tuttle and senior punter Doug Lloyd.
Garnering third-team honors are junior running back Kevin Smith, offensive lineman Ben Bos, sophomore defensive end George Tarlas and junior safety Preston Smith.
Southern Utah offensive lineman Zach Larsen became the only player in this year's honorees to become a three-time first-team selection. Larsen, Olson and Montana punt returner Jerry Louie-McGee were unanimous first-team selections.
The Big Sky's 13 head coaches voted on the awards and teams, and were not allowed to vote for their own players.
On Monday, STATS FCS announced finalists for its national awards. No Weber State players were named as finalists for offensive, defensive or freshman of the year lists — nor was Jay Hill named as one of the 15 finalists for coach of the year.
As the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, Weber State (9-3) enjoys a first-round bye this weekend before preparing to play the winner of Wofford and Kennesaw State. WSU will host that second-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Stewart Stadium.