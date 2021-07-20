The Big Sky Conference has released conference schedules for each of its men's and women's basketball teams for the upcoming 2021-22 season and with it, the Weber State men's schedule is nearly fully formed.
The Big Sky is returning to its usual travel-partner, two-team-per-weekend format after COVID-19 led the league to have teams play each other twice in the same city over the same weekend during the 2020-21 season.
What remains from last season, however, is the scheduling of an early-December conference series, when the usual, longtime format had conference play begin when the calendar turns to a new year.
In an 11-team conference, that's meant to lessen the tiring impacts of a 20-game league schedule that, if played only from January on, would basically eliminate opportunities for rest. Unless the league has sights on new additions, it's likely the last season featuring the early-December conference weekend because Southern Utah is moving to the WAC, leaving the Big Sky with 10 teams, which means an 18-game league slate would achieve a full round-robin.
Weber State men's basketball opens conference play at home, hosting Northern Arizona on Dec. 2 and Portland State on Dec. 4. That means the Wildcats will play at least four Division I home games in December, as the Wildcats also host BYU and Fresno State that month.
That's not a usual Big Sky travel pairing; because there are an odd number of teams, one school each year serves as the "lone wolf," which means that school plays a more irregular schedule in order to achieve the full round-robin of 20 games per team.
That means Northern Arizona and Portland State are partners, and Sacramento State is paired with Northern Colorado.
League play picks back up on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 when the Weber State men make their Montana road trip to play the Bobcats and the Griz.
There are no full bye weeks, but WSU gets a "light" week by playing only Idaho State on the weekend of Jan. 8, and gets a light week headed into the tournament by playing only Southern Utah on the weekend of March 5.
WSU hosts Idaho State on Thursday, Jan. 20, does not play that Saturday, then plays at Southern Utah on Monday, Jan. 24, in the Wildcats' only Monday game. Other than the aforementioned weeks, WSU's league schedule will play out in the usual Thursday/Saturday format.
Weber State returns most of its roster from last season's 17-6 squad, including its entire front-court rotation, and will feature five seniors with the addition of Division-I transfers Koby McEwen and JJ Overton.
With the Big Sky's schedule release, the slate for the Weber State men is nearly complete. Between the conference schedule reveal and previous reporting from the Standard-Examiner, the Wildcats' schedule looks like the following below. WSU has not yet announced its complete 2021-22 schedule; the college basketball start date for regular-season games is Tuesday, Nov. 9.
MEN'S SCHEDULE SO FAR
Games without known dates
Home: Utah State, 1-2 non-Division I opponents also likely
Away: Dixie State
Games with known dates
Nov. 4: vs. Concordia-St. Paul (exhibition)
Nov. 15: at Duquesne
Nov. 18-21: Jersey Mike's Classic; St. Petersburg, Florida (3 games)
Nov. 27: at Tarleton State (or Dec. 11)
Dec. 2: vs. Northern Arizona
Dec. 4: vs. Portland State
Dec. 11: at Tarleton State (or Nov. 27)
Dec. 18: vs. BYU
Dec. 23: vs. Fresno State
Dec. 30: at Montana State
Jan. 1: at Montana
Jan. 8: at Idaho State
Jan. 13: vs. Idaho
Jan. 15: vs. Eastern Washington
Jan. 20: vs. Idaho State
Jan. 24: at Southern Utah
Jan. 27: at Northern Colorado
Jan. 29: at Sacramento State
Feb. 3: vs. Montana
Feb. 5: vs. Montana State
Feb. 10: at Eastern Washington
Feb. 12: at Idaho
Feb. 17: vs. Sacramento State
Feb. 19: vs. Northern Colorado
Feb. 24: at Portland State
Feb. 26: at Northern Arizona
March 5: vs. Southern Utah
March 8-12: Big Sky Tournament; Boise, Idaho
WOMEN'S SCHEDULE
The Weber State women's basketball conference schedule has dates identical to the men's schedule, but mirrored for home or road games; when the women are at home, the men are on the road, and vice versa.
The women's team is also currently slated to play the following nonconference games, per contracts obtained via records request:
Colorado-Mesa (Nov. 3, exhibition), vs. North Dakota (Nov. 9), at Portland (Nov. 13), vs. Nebraska-Omaha (Nov. 21), at Colorado State (Dec. 8), vs. Tarleton State (Dec. 11).