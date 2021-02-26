First, spring camp was shut down two practices in.
Next, the fall season was postponed to the spring.
After that, about three dozen teams — five in the Big Sky — opted out of the postponed FCS season.
None of that matters now to No. 4 Weber State football as the Wildcats will take the field for their first game in 435 days on Saturday, taking on Idaho State at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho.
"I’m just ready to play some football," junior running back Josh Davis said. "It’s been a long time coming and I’m just excited to get out there and play."
The Wildcats carry with them the expectation that they will be the best team in the Big Sky, something voted upon in the fall when all 13 teams in the conference were anticipating to play and something that's never before happened at WSU.
"I’d much rather have (expectations) than not, because people at least think you have a chance to be pretty good. I’ve been on the flip side when we first took over here and we weren’t very good, and that’s no fun at all," head coach Jay Hill said.
Hill looks at programs like North Dakota State, Alabama and Clemson as those that always have high expectations and find a way to meet them if you "handle it the right way."
Weber State is 31-4 against FCS teams in the past three seasons. That, and progressing deeper in the playoffs each season with one stop left — playing in the title game — adds up to towering expectations.
"Balancing it and make sure we stay humble and abide by our process and keep working hard, find ways to get better every day, that’s what every team is preaching," Hill said. "You’ve got to find a way to get better every day.
"I don’t have any sense that this team is the flip of that, where they’re going to let it go to their heads and stop working, or go give up a game because we weren’t prepared. And I’ll fight like crazy to make sure we don’t do that."
Off its third straight shared Big Sky championship, Weber State returns around 17 starters — depending on how you count the way the Wildcats used its depth at several positions in 2019 — so there's no loss of opportunity.
The question that has persisted for more than a calendar year: which quarterback takes the field to face the Bengals?
It could be junior transfer Randall Johnson, freshman Bronson Barron, or both. Johnson brings the most experience, but Barron has had plenty of time to round into form after serving a mission.
Hill gave a preview of what Johnson could bring.
"He’s a strong-armed guy. He can chuck it a mile. He’s big, so he’s going to be hard to tackle because he’s a load coming at you. He’s all of 6-foot-5, 235 pounds and he’s put on a lot of muscle since he’s been here," Hill said. "He’s competitive, he’ll take a hit and keep coming."
But whether it's Johnson or Barron, it's going to take game action to figure it out.
"What we’ll have to see on game day is how he reacts when the bullets are live — his ability to read coverages, read the blitzes and where they’re coming from, and flip protections," Hill said. "And I’m excited for that, to see how these quarterbacks handle that situation because in reality, that’s what this team’s going to come down to is if the quarterback play is good, I believe there’s enough weapons around them that we’ve got a chance to be a really good team."
Facing the Wildcats is an Idaho State team coming off a 3-9 season in 2019, a step back from their 5-3 conference campaign in 2018. The Bengals haven't played since losing at Weber State to end the 2019 regular season.
Defensively, Idaho State's strength will be at linebacker and led by senior Oshea Trujillo, who totaled 64 tackles and two interceptions in 2019.
Rasheed Williams could bring dynamic play to the defensive line if he has overcome injuries to return to his previous form. Otherwise, ISU's defensive line and secondary will be using plenty of unproven players.
Offensively, all eyes for the Bengals are also on their quarterback position, but with no uncertainty: Wyoming transfer Tyler Vander Waal is ISU's starter.
Vander Waal threw for 1,310 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games for Wyoming's run-heavy offense as a freshman in 2018 before taking a step back in 2019, appearing in six games and throwing one touchdown and four picks.
"He’s a very good athlete. He played in a lot of big games at Wyoming. They were right there to the bitter end against Utah State when he was the starting quarterback. He played a great game against Boise State. So he’s battle-tested," Hill said. "He can throw it and he can run it, and we’re going to have our work cut out for us stopping this kid. I think he’s a very good player and I think he’ll fit that system well."
That system puts the keys in Vander Waal's hands, but experience is limited around him as well.
Senior receiver Tanner Conner stands to be his top target. Conner totaled 792 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. Sophomore running back Malakai Rango surprised with a strong freshman season of 508 yards and three touchdowns on 96 carries, and he'll be counted on for more production this season.
PREDICTIONS
Because of the pandemic and the postponed season, usual ratings formulas (like Jeff Sagarin's) are unlikely to give valuable analysis to FCS games this season.
In the betting world — for possible predictive insights only — Weber State is favored by 17 points with an over-under of 54.5. That suggests an outcome of around 36-19.
HOW TO WATCH
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and will livestream on Pluto TV channel 1061, carrying Idaho State's home broadcast and call. Pluto TV is available online and as a mobile app, and the stream will also appear at watchbigsky.com.
Weber State's radio broadcast, with Tony Parks and Jerry Graybeal on the call, will air in Utah on 103.1 FM and stream online at 1031thewave.com.