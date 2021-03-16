Weber State senior guard Isiah Brown was named to two all-district first teams by college basketball coaches and media associations.
Brown was named to the all-district teams from both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Brown is the 12th Wildcat to earn first-team All-District honors. He was also honored last week as the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year and earned first team all-conference honors. He averaged 17.7 points per game, third in the Big Sky. Weber State (17-6) has had a player named to an all-district team in each of the last 12 seasons.
Utah State's Neemias Queta was named the MVP of the USBWA District 8 team. Utah players joining him on the team include Brown, Timmy Allen (Utah) and Alex Barcello (BYU) for a district covering Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Montana.
Queta and Barcello were also each named honorable mention All-Americans by the Associated Press.
Queta, USU's center, averaged 15.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in the regular season. The Aggies (20-8) play Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Barcello averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for BYU. The Cougars (20-6) play the winner of Michigan State and UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
Allen finished with averages of 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Utah (12-13).
Brown was also named to the District 6 First Team by the NABC, joining Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley), Tanner Groves (Eastern Washington), Tevian Jones (Southern Utah) and Darrion Trammell (Seattle U), a district focusing on smaller mid-major conferences in the West.
Queta was name to the District 17 First Team, one comprised of Mountain West schools. Allen was named to the District 19 Second Team, a district focusing on the Pac-12.