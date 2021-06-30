FARMINGTON — Back and forth, up and down, and side to side, Wednesday's semifinal match between Weber State alumnus Kelsey Chugg and Lone Peak High golfer Berlin Long in the Women's State Amateur tournament had it all.
Chugg won three of the first holes, then Long won three straight to square up their match through eight holes.
The topsy-turvy nature continued until the very end when the four-time tournament champion Chugg, who was 2-up with three holes to play, watched Long reel off two birdies and a par to come back and clinch a spot in Thursday's finals.
On the 16th hole, both women had moderate-length birdie putts following tee shots that went left into the trees, creating second shots that weren't ideal. Chugg missed her birdie putt from the center of the green and Long sank hers from below the hole to close Chugg's lead to 1-up heading to the No. 17 tee.
"I made my putt on No. 16, I had a lot of momentum going after that and I knew I was going to win," Long said afterwards.
Their drives on 17 found virtually the same spot in the middle of the fairway about 110-120 yards away from the green perched at the top of a hill. As the winds constantly changed speed and direction, Long's approach hit the center of the green about 20 feet below the hole.
Chugg's approach went behind the hole, giving her a tricky downhill birdie putt that she missed before Long rattled in a 20-footer to square up the match going to No. 18.
Long completed the comeback on the 18th with a par after a long drive and an approach shot that found the center of the green. Chugg, whose drive went left into the trees and whose approach went behind the green, had a long par putt that just barely lipped out of the hole.
One group ahead of the Chugg-Long semifinal, BYU golfer Apelila Galeai and Sacramento State golfer Tess Blair, a former state amateur champion herself, were tied after 18 holes and Galeai won the match on the 19th with a par.
Galeai and Long will contest their match starting at 8 a.m. Thursday at Oakridge with the winner set to become a first-time champion of the event.