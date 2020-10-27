The Wasatch Front Football League, the youth football league for Northern Utah, will hold its 2020 championship Mini-Bowl games this Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Northridge High School.
The WFFL encompasses Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan and Weber counties. It will stage seven championship games Saturday, starting with two flag football championships in the youngest age groups, then five tackle championships with the oldest group as the nightcap.
The games are open to fans but, per current state, county and school district regulations, masks or face coverings are required social distancing will be enforced.
Families of up to six people can gain admission for $20. Tickets for adults are $5, children (5-17) are $3, and age 4 and under is free.
The schedule includes matchups of undefeated teams in Jr. Pee Wee and Sr. Pee Wee, the latter of which is a rematch of last year's championship. Jr. Bantam (13 years old) features an undefeated Washington Terrace team hoping to win a championship coming out of a city league that has not produced a WFFL champion in more than 20 years.
Below are game times and cities represented in the championship games. Games will be held at the Northridge football field located at 2430 N. Hill Field Road in Layton.
8:30 a.m. — 5th/6th grade flag: Ogden Tigers vs. Team Legacy (North Ogden/Pleasant View)
9:30 a.m. — 3rd/4th flag: Tip Top Tykes (West Haven/Plain City) vs. Layton Football Club
11 a.m. — Jr. Pee Wee (10 years old): Syracuse vs. Morgan
1 p.m. — Pee Wee (11): Layton vs. Kaysville
3 p.m. — Sr. Pee Wee (12): Kaysville vs. Millville
5 p.m. — Jr. Bantam (13): Washington Terrace vs. North Ogden
7 p.m. — Davis County Bantam (13-14): Kaysville vs. Farmington