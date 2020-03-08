KAYSVILLE -- Since computers are now small and mobile, computer labs are almost obsolete in elementary schools — but two teachers at Windridge Elementary knew just what they wanted to use their school's old lab space for.
Stacy Williams, a third grade teacher at Windridge, and her "partner in crime," sixth grade teacher Jessica Payne, envisioned a place where students could come and work on a variety of hands-on projects in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and math).
"Education's changed dramatically in the last decade," Williams said. "Kids ... they're more creative in the way they think, and so we need to have ways to access that for them."
These kinds of hands-on activities — building miniature robots, working with a 3D printer, making films with a green screen — are often labor intensive in a classroom because there's not much space for them.
"You would ... have clear out your whole classroom, basically — push your desks aside, make the space. You're still kind of squished in there," said Casey Pickett, principal of Windridge. "The STEM lab itself is a place where you can go immediately, set up, use whatever you want to use ... and still have your classroom intact."
Projects that aren't completed can be safely stored in cupboards in the labs, Pickett continued, "so you're not having to take the whole thing down or feeling like you have to do it in one week — it can be an everyday project."
Williams and Payne wanted to establish a space that would make these interactive projects more convenient — and fill it with high-tech tools.
They combined funding from different sources to make the lab a reality.
Williams won the 2019 Heidi Martin Mighty Heart Educator of Excellence Award, a $10,000 annual award given to one teacher in Davis School District. She put that money toward the STEM lab.
Payne and Williams also secured several grants — two from Davis School District, two from the Davis Education Foundation, one from the Utah STEM Action Center and one from 100% for Kids Credit Union Foundation. They also got donations from a couple of individuals in the community, Williams said.
Altogether, Williams estimates that she and Payne brought in $35,000 for the school's new STEM lab.
In addition to its high-tech gear, the lab has a Lego wall, a motion-gravity wall made with PCV pipes, and tables that can be folded up easily and moved out of the way.
It also will soon have "makerspace" tables that are currently under construction in the district's carpentry department. Using these tables, students can work on a variety of projects.
"A makerspace just gives them the ability to be creative and design things and kind of be ... mini engineers and figure things out, rather than us always figuring it out for them," Williams said.
Pickett thinks this new lab will help the school receive a platinum STEM designation from Utah STEM Action Center. The school should learn in May if they've achieved it.
The designation is a way for schools to create a "comprehensive STEM learning environment" and "serves as an indicator for members of the public who are looking for STEM school experiences," according to the STEM Action Center website. Only 11 schools in Utah have achieved it.
But achieving the designation is not the school's only goal.
"We have made a five-year plan for our STEM lab that encourages our community to be active participants," Pickett said. "We want people in our community to become mentors and feel like they're part of our STEM culture."