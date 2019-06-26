OGDEN — TEDxOgden is back.
This year’s local gathering, featuring live TED-type talks as well as videos previously recorded at TED conferences, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
Organizers say the goal of the event is to “connect the community, spark conversations worth sharing, and create inspiration through visual and spoken art.”
Talks at the Ogden event will include “Finding Balance While Striving to Be an Independent Woman,” by Kennedy Conroy; “The Costs of Idealizing Motherhood, by Julie de Azevedo Hanks; “What I Learned about Happiness from a Hundred Felons,” by Joseph Grenny; “The Art of Reuse: Rethinking Our Waste Through Creativity,” by Lin-hsiu Huang; “Students in Control: Learning for the ‘Prove It’ Economy,” by Bruce Kusch; “The Power of Caring,” by Brad Mortensen; “EPICUREANISM: Ancient Answers to Modern Questions,” by Marc Nelson; and “The Powerful Significance of One,” by Amy Wilde.
A pre-event social begins at 5:30 p.m., and an after-party follows the sessions, at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets to the event are $20, available through SmithsTix.com, at 801-689-8700, or at the box office.