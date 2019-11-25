SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, the Christmas lights on Temple Square will be illuminated for the first time this season.
The lights will go on at dark on Friday, Nov. 29, and remain illuminated from 5-10:30 p.m. nightly, through Dec. 31. For early risers, the lights will also be lit from 6-7:30 a.m. each morning.
The annual display features hundreds of thousands of lights, along with decorations, nativity scenes, free concerts and performances throughout December.
The 35-acre display is at Main Street, just north of South Temple Street, in downtown Salt Lake City.
Among the featured displays is the cedar of Lebanon, a 70-foot-tall tree lit with 75,000 red LED lights. The 75-year-old tree is only lit every other year to help it survive longer. Also on display is a life-size nativity scene and handmade paper lanterns bearing the message of “peace” in multiple languages.
The holiday lighting tradition started in 1965.
Beginning Dec. 29, the Salt Lake Temple will be closing for a three-year renovation project. The holiday lighting display will continue each year, although some of it may be limited due to the construction.
For more information, visit templesquare.com.