Madia: So, yeah. The run defense is exceptional, having held Northern Iowa to 0 rushing yards last week and CAA member Rhode Island to negative-7 rushing yards in the regular-season finale. First-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who joined the Dukes' staff after holding the same job at Maine, brought the defense he used with the Black Bears, so Weber State fans will see a lot of the same schemes they witnessed when Maine knocked off the Wildcats in last year's quarterfinal.
The one thing that Hetherman changed is how he's using his defensive lineman. After JMU's win over Northern Iowa, Hetherman said in the past he'd like to drop one of the defensive ends into coverage at times, but this year has completely abandoned that because of the speed JMU defensive end John Daka has off the edge. Daka and fellow senior defensive end Ron'Dell Carter have combined for 51.5 tackles for loss and 28 sacks.
Behind Carter and Daka is senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway. Holloway was a key member of the 2016 team that won a national title and the 2017 team that returned to the FCS championship game, and he's only gotten better.