Dunning: I was at the 2017 game. Never close. I think Davis was stunned. Weber State is not exactly a household name out here despite its record of success. Most people couldn't even tell you what state the school is in. Then again, it's just about the only Big Sky school not named after a state or city.
Two years ago is past history. Hawkins doesn't play the "revenge" or "pay back" game. That's the kind of game where you burn the film and pretend it never happened. Weber who? It's interesting that Eastern Washington and Montana State seem to get all the attention, but Weber State just keeps chugging along, piling up the 'W's.