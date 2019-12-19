Madia: My take is that JMU nearly ran out of gas. The game on Long Island was the last of three straight road games for the Dukes. The stretch started with a trip to SoCon member Chattanooga and then the next week the Dukes had to go to Elon, where Cignetti made his first return as JMU coach since leaving the Phoenix for JMU this past offseason.
Both Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Elon, North Carolina, were brutally warm the day of the games, so to turnaround and make a long trip to New York to play Stony Brook was no easy task. And at the time, the Seawolves were playing well and were in the Top 25.