Clark: First of all, there hasn't been anyone to truly challenge him for the spot over the last two years. There's a 285-pound kid from Lewiston and a freshman, so obviously they go with the senior coach's son. He's OK, really hit and miss. Like the lot of the Vandals, though, he can't restore momentum when they need it. He can guide an offense and flow smoothly when things are going well — generally, in the first half — but he can't pick everyone up when the opponents swipe the lead late.
He's not deadly fast or anything, but he's mobile enough to pick up 50-or-so per game on the ground. It's less about athleticism, more about him understanding where gaps will open up. He's about 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, so naturally, his arm strength has been criticized above all else. It's gotten a bit better, but he's still limited to shallow and intermediate throws for the most part. In all, he can be fairly accurate, especially when he's in a quick rhythm with the offense. Lots of rollouts, lots of 10ish-yard completions on out routes or crossers.