Clark: It's supposed to be a four-pronged machine back there. There's the 235-pound Aundre Carter and Roshaun Johnson — Johnson's doubtful for this game. And there's the two true frosh in speedier Nick Romano and Kiahn Martinez. Carter had probably seven or eight busted tackles against Eastern Washington, and Johnson's a taller complement to him. Both just drag guys.
Romano's more of a patient back who waits for a little seam. He just had a breakout game last week with 132 yards on 15 carries. His top facet is his acceleration. Martinez has been dealing with a tweaked ankle for a while, so we haven't really had a great read on him. But he looked like one of the quickest on the team during fall camp.