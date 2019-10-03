Clark: It's classic Idaho football — build some hope, then snuff it out posthaste. It's a little bit of everything, honestly. When the Vandals are in a groove from the start, and feel like the underdogs, or feel like the momentum's on their side, they play some smooth football. If things start to go a little haywire, you can tell that the team's beginning to deflate. Heads drop and — like Idaho's been for as long as I can remember — it's easy to tell that they won't build enough momentum to get back in. They scare themselves into submission.
That was the case against Central after consecutive turnovers and a wide-receiver-sweep TD pass. And that was the case against Northern Colorado when Mason Petrino started forcing things and got picked off three times. There's enough talent there to be competitive in this league, but there's a bane in what many around here call the "Vandal factor." Basically, it's nearly impossible to get a true read on them, because they look so different week in and week out.