Kwiecinski: It’s difficult losing as much as they have in such a short amount of time. With only two games at home so far it’s been difficult to string together momentum and success. After SUU beat Stephen F. Austin there was some major relief that the team finally got a good win under its belt.
Then the Cal Poly loss dealt a huge blow in this regard, and the first half of the Portland State game was even more brutal. A back-loaded home slate and an extremely tough schedule has seemingly worked against the T-Birds so this year. That, and it just feels like SUU can’t catch a break.