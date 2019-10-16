Described as “a magical marketplace for all your unique gifts and spiritual shopping needs,” the Infinite Possibilities Fall Fair with Flair offers three days of readings, healings, displays, demonstrations, networking and socializing. Entertainment will also be provided — as if the aforementioned weren’t entertaining enough.
The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 18-20, at the Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. A $5 wristband, available at the gate, is good for the entire weekend (ages 12 and younger are admitted free).
For more information, visit infin8possibilities.com.