Nelson: First, you have to hand it to Idaho State. The Bengals played an excellent game, played inspired and with a purpose.
Looking deeper into it, the Panthers hurt themselves offensively with some early penalties that stalled drives. Also, it was apparent that, coming off its bye week, UNI's timing was not nearly as sharp as it had been two weeks prior in a dominating win over Southern Utah.
Defensively, after Idaho State had some success on the ground, UNI adjusted to some wrinkles it was not suspecting and for the most part shut them down, allowing just 203 total yards. The biggest play the Bengals had in the game was a 27-yard fake punt run when a defender blew his assignment/read and left the play wide open.