Ease the kids back into school gradually with a visit to Union Station and its various educational museums. The station includes the Utah State Railroad Museum, the Browning Firearms Museum, the Browning-Kimball Classic Car Museum, the Utah State Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, the Art Gallery at the Station, and the Myra Powell Art Gallery.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for teens and $3 for youth.
For more information, visit theunionstation.org or call 801-629-8680.