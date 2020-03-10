The Utah Department of Health and Weber-Morgan Health Department announced the state's second case of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The individual, who is older than 60, is being treated at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital and is "in serious but stable condition," according to a press release on the Utah Department of Health's website.
The patient traveled extensively before becoming ill, the release says.
Health department officials do not believe this new case and the case in Davis County are related, but the issue is under investigation, said Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Buttars said the Weber-Morgan Health Department learned of the case late last night, and department staff have spoken with the individual and their family.
Officials were impressed with the individual's recall, she said.
"It will help us greatly as we investigate," she said.