Twenty-four sets played, 24 sets won. Farmington (10-0) couldn't ask for a better start to the season as the Phoenix head into region play. FHS gets its first big test of the season at Box Elder this week.
2. Fremont
Last week: 2
Fremont (10-1, 3-0 Region 1) encountered little resistance last week in consecutive three-set sweeps against Layton and Roy.
3. Morgan
Last week: 3
After a tough loss to Bountiful, Morgan (7-3) heads into region play this week where the Trojans have been virtually unstoppable. According to online records, Morgan hasn't lost a region volleyball game since 2006.
4. Syracuse
Last week: 4
It's still a small sample size compared to everyone else, but Syracuse (3-0, 3-0 Region 1) is playing how many thought it would. The Titans have won all nine sets they've played.
5. Davis
Last week: 5
Davis head coach Lori Salvo wants the team to be consistent, but the Darts (10-5, 2-1 Region 1) took care of business and won both their matches last week.
Notable:
Bountiful beat Morgan in five sets last week, so the Braves (5-6) head into region play this week on the back of a very nice win.
