1. Fremont
Last week: 2
Fremont (14-1, 7-0 Region 1) validated its early-season success by teeing off in the final three sets of the Silverwolves' 4-set win at Syracuse last week. Fremont's ranked No. 1 in the RPI rankings.
2. Farmington
Last week: 1
Farmington (13-0, 3-0 Region 5) has breezed through its first 13 matches, but the Phoenix faces its biggest test on Tuesday at No. 5 Bountiful, who's also unbeaten in Region 5. The winner gets the first leg up in the region championship race.
3. Morgan
Last week: 3
The Trojans (11-3, 4-0 Region 13) flattened the second-best team in the region, South Summit, last week. Morgan is ranked No. 3 in the 3A volleyball RPI rankings, which shows how imperfect of a system the RPI truly is.
4. Syracuse
Last week: 4
For a glimmering moment, the Syracuse Titans (6-1, 6-1 Region 1) had a one-set advantage against Fremont. Glimmering moments aren't enough to beat the Silverwolves this year, but rest assured that Syracuse won't be an easy out the next time these two teams meet.
5. Bountiful
Last week: 5
Quietly, the Braves (8-6, 3-0 Region 5) have won four in a row and haven't lost a set in region play yet. Up next: a home date with fellow region unbeaten and 5A RPI No. 1 Farmington.
Notable:
In the latest RPI rankings, Davis (13-6, 5-2 Region 1) ranks No. 7, which is just one spot away from a possible first-round bye. There's obviously another month until RPI needs to be seriously considered, but so far, that high of a ranking is speaking to the Darts' success as well as the surprising overall strength of Region 1.