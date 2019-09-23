1. Farmington

Last week: 1

The Phoenix (11-0, 1-0 Region 5) survived a tough test in its region opener at defending region champ Box Elder. There’s one, maybe two, teams in Region 5 that have a legitimate shot at taking out Farmington.

Alyssa Hansen (12) and Rianne Brown (4) for Weber High meet Carlie Peterson (2) for Fremont at the net in a volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Weber High School.

2. Fremont

Last week: 2

In the last four matches, Fremont (12-1, 5-0 Region 1) hasn’t lost a set. The Silverwolves can’t afford to look ahead to Thursday, however, even if the 6A volleyball circle can’t wait for the first Fremont-Syracuse clash of the season.

3. Morgan

Last week: 3

The Providence Hall Patriots were the latest tumbleweed that met the front bumper of Morgan’s (9-3, 2-0 Region 13) quest for another region title last week. 

4. Syracuse

Last week: 4

Despite a small sample size, Syracuse (5-0, 5-0) looks good so far. The Titans tout a balanced hitting attack as its top six hitters have 23 or more kills.

5. Bountiful

Last week: Not ranked

Keep an eye out for the Braves (6-6, 1-0 Region 5) and their freshmen duo of hitter Jordyn Harvey and setter Evalyn Chism. A couple weeks ago, they rebounded nicely from an okay tournament showing and beat Morgan in five sets before sweeping Bonneville in last week’s region opener.

Notable:

Davis (11-6, 3-2 Region 1) split two matches last week, but appears to be at the top of the pack of Region 1 teams vying for third place. The Darts did become the first team to win a set against Syracuse this season.

