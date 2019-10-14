1. Fremont
Last week: 1
Fremont (22-2, 10-0 Region 1) just keeps on coasting. The Region 1 schedule is light this week with only one game. Carlie Peterson ranks seventh in the state with 601 assists and is one of four setters to currently average 10 assists per set.
2. Farmington
Last week: 2
Three matches stand between Farmington (22-1, 7-0 Region 5) and a region championship. Hannah Howard has 236 kills in 59 sets played with a .349 hitting percentage (fourth in the state).
3. Syracuse
Last week: 3
Syracuse (17-5, 9-1 Region 1) won four matches at this weekend's Wasatch Festival tournament. Three Titans — Megan Chandler, Kamryn Wiese and Saige Dimick — have 110-plus kills so far.
4. Bountiful
Last week: 4
Bountiful (15-10, 5-2 Region 5) couldn't afford any slip-ups if it wanted to chase Farmington to the end for the region title. But BHS fell to Woods Cross in four sets on Thursday. Plenty of things can shake out over the final two weeks, especially given how well Bountiful played Farmington the first meeting.
5. Morgan
Last week: 5
Morgan (19-5, 8-0 Region 13) has clinched a share of the Region 13 championship already. That means the Trojans have now won the region volleyball title every year since 1992.