1. Fremont
Last week: 1
After a good 5-1 showing at the Bingham tournament, Fremont (21-2, 9-0 Region 1) turns its eyes back to the final five matches of the region slate. Freshman Maggie Mendelson has 244 kills and a .411 hitting percentage, the latter of which ranks first in the state.
2. Farmington
Last week: 2
Farmington (20-1, 5-0 Region 5) went 5-1 over the weekend in the Bingham tournament, including a win over Syracuse, and eventually lost to Copper Hills in the championship match, the Phoenix's first loss of the year. And this was after a five-set road win at Bountiful last Tuesday.
3. Syracuse
Last week: 3
Syracuse (12-3, 8-1 Region 1) got some much-needed tournament time over the weekend. Balance is key for the Titans, whose top two hitters — Kamryn Wiese and Megan Chandler — have 101 and 100 kills respectively.
4. Bountiful
Last week: 5
Bountiful was the first team to take a set off Farmington and BHS (14-9, 4-1 Region 5) nearly pulled off the upset, losing in five sets last Tuesday. The Braves won't get another shot at the Phoenix for two-and-a-half weeks.
5. Morgan
Last week: 4
Two wins this week would ensure Morgan (13-3, 6-0 Region 13) of its 27th consecutive region volleyball title. Or put it this way, the region championship streak started in 1993, the same year that AOL Mail was introduced.