1. FARMINGTON
Farmington (9-0) has played 21 sets and hasn't lost one of them en route to a so-far undefeated start. Of the seven players who've played a majority of sets, six are seniors.
2. FREMONT
Learn the name Maggie Mendelson. She's a freshman outside hitter for the Silverwolves (8-1) who has 85 kills in 22 sets already.
3. MORGAN
Morgan volleyball isn't just Morgan volleyball again, but the Trojans (4-1) are loaded with seniors. As always, non-region foes beware of the 3A powerhouse.
4. SYRACUSE
Putting Syracuse (1-0) at No. 4 is a casualty of a small sample size. But how can one not put the Titans in the mix with how many players they have returning this year?
5. DAVIS
Another outside hitter off to a flying start is Davis (8-5) junior Katie Corelli, who has 137 kills in 35 sets already. The Darts fell in a close match this weekend in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Classic against eventual champion Copper Hills.