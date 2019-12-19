Madia: That thrilling quarterfinal doesn't seem so long ago, and although the Dukes have a completely different coaching staff they won't look all that different to Weber State fans. First-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti is using a similar offense and similar defense to what former coach Mike Houston used during his three seasons at the school.
On offense, the Dukes will take most of their snaps out of the shotgun in a spread formation, but with an emphasis on running the football. JMU averages 250.1 rushing yards per game, and last week in its quarterfinal win over Northern Iowa, the Dukes controlled the time of possession for more than 42 minutes.
On defense, it'll be a four-man front determined on disrupting the opposing quarterback.