Nelson: Consistency. He was the most consistent of the quarterback candidates in his daily preparation and performance on the practice field.
In the first three games, he's had more good than bad. McElvain has not thrown an interception in 93 attempts. He's made some plays by extending them with his scrambling ability. And, he's shown he can make all the throws from the chain-moving outs and curls, to the deep ball.
However, I know the coaching staff is constantly reminding him to more patient in the pocket and scrambling should be a last-resort option. He got away with that in high school but, while UNI coaches are enamored with that ability, they still want to see more patience in the pocket to allow plays to develop.