Nelson: It really has been across the board, but the front four and the back four/five — you will see the Panthers flip in and out of a 4-3 look to a 3-3-5 look — have been strong. Defensive ends Elerson Smith and Seth Thomas have really elevated their games, while tackles Jared Brinkman and Tim Butcher have gobbled up a lot of linemen to free up UNI's linebackers to make plays.
On the back end, the Panthers moved all-conference corner Xavior Williams to safety in the preseason and it has had spectacular results. He has eight pass break-ups in three games. The emergence of true freshman corner Omar Brown allowed that move to happen.
Finally, the defensive staff has a ton of experience and has shown, time after time and year after year, its ability to adapt on the fly. Mark Farley is a defensive coach. Defensive line coach Bryce Paup was the NFL defensive player of the year in 1995. DJ Vokolek (linebackers) and Jeremiah Johnson (coordinator) are long-time coaches.