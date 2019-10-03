Clark: Front seven, 100%. Christian Elliss is looking more and more like his brother, Kaden, every day. Sophomore mike backer Tre Walker is turning into a star — he leads the Big Sky in tackles — and buck backer Charles Akanno is in the backfield at least a couple of times per series. The defensive line's got two 350-pounders, both of whom will be healthy Saturday. They're more mobile then you'd think, just looking at them.
There's a nice little rotation of six interior guys for fresh legs, and four guys rotate on the edges, so UI does play faster than it did last year. The secondary is young and still a bit iffy, but its best pass defense is not having to defend at all — when the Vandals are on, their rushers are getting there in a jiff.