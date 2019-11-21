Houghton: Senior middle linebacker Kody Graves is back after getting third-team all-Big Sky honors last year. To me, Graves is a guy that goes under the radar in the conference a little bit. His stats aren’t quite top-tier, his physique isn’t top-tier, his highlights aren’t top-tier. But he’s just a solid linebacker, very smart, probably the best tackler on the team. He’s got 90 tackles this year, ninth in the conference, and just grabbed his second interception last week against BYU.
Safety Adkin Aguirre hasn’t been quite the all-field dynamo that he was last year, but he had a career-high 16 tackles, 15 solo, last week against BYU to get to 84 on the year. Like Graves, he’s a little undersized, but that just makes him more fun to watch. He loves to hit, and he’s the easiest player to identify on ISU’s defense, both because he flies around the field like a demon and because he does it with long, black hair flowing out of the back of his helmet.
Senior linebacker Luke Holloway has overcome some injuries in his career. He’s locked down the rush linebacker spot this year and had a very solid season, with 65 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, tied for fifth in the conference.