We probably won't know until game time if Weber State fans will see UND's defensive playmakers. Defensive end Mason Bennett and linebacker Jaxson Turner are the stars of the defense and there's potential neither will see the field against the Wildcats. Bennett was injured three weeks ago at Cal Poly and Turner suffered an injury in UND's win over Montana State last Saturday. Turner, who can provide quarterback pressure from his outside linebacker position in UND's 3-4 defensive look, is more likely to play than Bennett.
Other defenders worth noting for UND include inside linebackers Noah Larson and Donnell Rodgers, and cornerbacks C.J. Siegel and Evan Holm. Holm, a multi-year starter, played in his first game of 2019 last Saturday against Montana State.