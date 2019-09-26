Nelson: Receivers Isaiah Weston and Jaylin James provide size and speed, both are listed at 6-foot-4. UNI will try to get the ball often and in different ways to slot receiver Deion McShane, who can flat out fly.
The Panthers are still trying to find answer at running back. Senior Trevor Allen has been a consistent performer for four years, and is a threat out of the backfield. Sophomore Tyler Hoosman showed signs of being a lead back last week against ISU.
Defensively, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Elerson Smith is becoming a force. Dating back to last season, in Smith's last six games, he has recorded 13 1/2 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Xavior Williams is one of the top defensive backs in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.