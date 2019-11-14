Gogola: Samori Toure changed his number in the offseason after a disappointing sophomore year, and he’s re-emerged with a fury. He’s gone over 125 receiving yards four times in 10 games this year and had the first game of his career with multiple TDs, grabbing three at Portland State.
Sammy Akem is another deep threat for the Griz, although he got banged up, left in the first quarter and didn’t return this past week. We probably won’t know if he’ll play until game time. Senior wideout Jerry Louie-McGee has improved his route running and is the school’s career receptions leader. He’s also an electric return man, tying the school record with three career punt-return TDs.
Running back Marcus Knight has 16 rushing scores in his first season as a JUCO transfer, showing an ability to find the hole and burst through it, although Idaho’s defensive front stonewalled Montana’s run game at times. Knight’s 17 total TDs this season are tied for the fourth most in a single season in school history.
True freshman running back Nick Ostmo has been a capable backup, bringing physicality to the position. Hauck isn’t afraid to bench players who fumble, going to Ostmo for the rest of the first half this past week after Knight fumbled on the second possession.