CENTERVILLE — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be staged at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, beginning Friday, Nov. 29.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” tells the story of the big-hearted George Bailey, who with the help of an angel-in-training learns what real wealth and riches means. This production features the classic Christmas story set as a live radio show.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is directed by Jennifer Beckstrand. The cast includes Kellie Chapman, Ed Farnsworth, Scott Fisher, Jessica Love, Dave Madsen, David Nielsen and Angel Vandegrift Park.
The play will be staged in the Leishman Performance Hall at the theater, 525 N. 400 West.
Tickets are $15.
Also continuing at CenterPoint is "Holiday Inn," about a man who leaves Broadway for a calm life in Connecticut, through Dec. 21. Tickets are $19.75 to $28.75.
For tickets or more information, visit centerpointtheatre.org or call 801-298-1302.