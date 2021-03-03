Bryce Lamar Adams Dover
January 24, 1931 ~ February 23, 2021
It's All About The Dash!
Bryce Lamar Adams Dover, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on February 23, 2021.
Bryce was born in Cedar City, Utah on January 24, 1931, named after the unequivocal magnificence of the Bryce Canyons. At the young age of four he contracted Polio which ravaged his body throughout his life, yet his toughness prevailed. His father, Otto Horace Dover and mother, Iva Adams Dover moved their four children to Ogden following a career at Meadow Gold Dairy. His parents later opened the White Cliff's of Dover Confectionary on Washington Blvd and 12th Street. Dad worked the counter, learned to make candy and served up the multitude of ice cream treats while attending Ogden High School, graduating the Class of 1950. At 18, Dad was drafted into the Korean War. While enlisted, he became the Chef for Colonels but more importantly he became a father to Marianne and Todd Dover. Honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1954 he moved back to Ogden to attend Weber College and work for Meadow Gold Dairy. In 1960 he gained employment with Weber Basin Water Conservancy District and on August 27 he married his best friend and giggle-buddy, Gladys Kay Stitt. As if matrimony wasn't blissful in and of itself, he became Dad to three more precious beings, Linda, Alan and Cate. Now our family was complete. Dad retired from Weber Basin Water in 1985, twenty-five years faithfully serving as an Irrigation Water Expert Extraordinaire, he knew exactly the location of each and every turnout valve along the east bench of Davis County, making sure each farmer, rancher and resident received their fair water share. He retired in 1985 and became a full-time husband, father, and grandfather. His self-invented gadgets, food store, toys, jumps, trampoline-basketball-water-parks-with-wheels and blowing horns were enjoyed by young and old.
He married our beloved mom and sealed our family for all time and eternity on August 26, 1995 in the Ogden LDS Temple. In 2013 at the age of 82, he and Betty Adams found one another and spent eight loving, happy years together.
Bryce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving many and various callings. Despite kidney failure, he again showed his toughness, selflessly creating meaningful value each and every day. Blessed with those sweet and loving sky-blue eyes, he always said he had an eye on us. You see, he did indeed sleep with one eye open, even resting his eyes for just a few minutes nap after an exhausting workday. He so much enjoyed creating paintings of the beautifulness surrounding us, always the great outdoors. He had always dreamed of owning a log cabin in the woods, a babbling brook just outside the door and planting that fishing pole in that rushing, ice cold mountain water.
Glady Kay Stitt Dover passed in 2007, no doubt she has been preparing a reunion like no other, surely a sneak attack complete with a bodacious body-bomb!
Betty Adams Dover passed just a few weeks prior to Dad, on February 5, 2021.
Bryce is survived by his children, Linda Kay Dunn, Alan and MaryJane Dover and Cate and Darrell Burrows. His amazing parents, Iva and Otto Dover, eternal wife Gladys K. Stitt Dover, his wife Betty Adams Dover, and children, Marianne Sievers and Todd Dover, all left us before him, now reunited once again.
We are Blessed to have been part of his Dash!
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
