Trevor Anthony Martin was a great, kind, and caring man. A loving father, brother, son, and friend. He left this world suddenly on December 25, 2020 at age 36. Even though he was taken from us at far too young of an age, the memory of his glowing smile has left a beacon of happiness for all who knew him.
Trevor is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Kelcie, Tylar, and Sawyer, Girlfriend: Angela, and her daughter Julie. Parents: Patti and Willie Roylance, Brothers: James (Kacie) Martin, Brock (Nicole) Martin, and Rory Colantonio, Grandmother: Helen Martin, and countless friends and family who will forever miss him.
He is preceded in death by his father: Rocco Colantonio, Brother: Richard Martin, and his four-legged son: Evan Blu.
A small gathering will be held Tuesday, January 5th 2021 from 3:30 to 4:30 at the Riverdale 4th Ward, 1175 W 5500 S, Riverdale, UT. Funeral services will be held in the chapel from 4:30 to 5:30 followed by a family dinner at 5:30 in the cultural hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yq4fv-help-trevors-family?utm_source=customer&u
tm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.