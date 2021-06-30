Open Studio Night + Van Sessions
Now featuring a beer garden, Open Studio Night at The Monarch is the biggest party every first Friday with live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios. Start at WB’s Eatery for the finest craft cocktails in town and fantastic eats, or grab a dish from the food truck. Then, catch Van Sessions — FREE live music performances and interviews — this Friday featuring three local musicians, including Sammy Brue’s new band, Brue. Here’s the complete July lineup:
- Food truck: Ogden Valley Smokehouse
- Beer garden
- Van Sessions with Cory Mon (7 p.m.), The Proper Way (8 p.m.) and Brue (9 p.m.)
- Featured artist Heather Olsen at Art Box, proceeds for Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah
- “Social Undistance” free art exhibit at Ogden Contemporary Arts
- Group mural by 9th Muse Academy art students ages 10-16
- Barb Crosbie demos goddess pots
Friday, 6-9 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @TheMonarchOgden.
Monarch Market & Beer Garden
Live music at The Monarch Market and Beer Garden every Saturday, on the corner of 25th & Ogden Avenue, is a cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold local brews — just east of the farmers market — making this little market a lovely spot to land on a care-free Saturday afternoon. This week, musicians Christian Scheller, Dave Quackenbush and Bill N Diane will be playing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the patio. An indoor market, inside the Atrium, features hand-selected vendors with goodies for the weekend. This week, Cherly’s Bagels, Seek 4 Chocolate, Alexa Flowers, Wired Up Creations and more will be there. There’s always something new to experience at the “party on the patio” every Saturday.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/gourmet-market.
Utah Symphony: 'Patriotic Pops' at Snowbasin
Come out to enjoy a beautiful night on the mountain with the Utah Symphony, presented by Onstage Ogden, this Saturday night. The Symphony and Broadway’s Capathia Jenkins will perform America’s beloved favorites in celebration of Independence Day. Bring the whole family, blankets and lawn chairs for a memorable summer night concert under the stars. Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, 8 p.m.; Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Snow Basin Road, Huntsville; $25 adults, $5 children, $10 students, free for active duty and military veterans; tinyurl.com/UtahSymphonySnowbasin.
'Wigs & Brunch'
“Let freedom ring and the Queens sing!” The Only Sequoia is in town again for a special Fourth of July show. Every first Sunday at WB’s Eatery for "Wigs & Brunch," the gritty NYC-style comedic drag show arrives — and it’s the perfect compliment to your French Toast Sando and a Gin Blossom. This Sunday at 11 a.m., meet Sequoia and her guest Queens at the "Wigs & Brunch" live show. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for brunch and drinks, and showtimes are at noon and 1 p.m. Pop in, enjoy the outdoor patio and discover the lifestyle of high-glam comedy, killer bites and handcrafted cocktails. Get there early! This popular event fills up fast.
Sunday, noon and 1 p.m.; WB’s Eatery, 455 25th St.; free; wbseatery.com.
Music on the Plaza
Music on the Plaza is a free concert series with grassroots charm at The Junction on Wednesdays in summer through July 14. Live music, picnics on the grass and patio seating from the surrounding eateries complete the summer tradition. Dine on one of the adjacent restaurants’ outdoor patios or bring a blanket for a relaxing picnic on the plaza grass with this week’s featured local band, Caleb & The Canvas.
Wednesday, July 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave.; free; Facebook @ogdendowntown.